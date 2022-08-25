Door County Candle Company reaches $800,000 in campaign aimed at providing aid in Ukraine

DOOR COUNTY (WKOW) — Door County Candle Company is inching closer to its goal of raising $1 million to support to Ukraine.
On Wednesday, the business held an event honoring Ukraine's Independence Day and community volunteers who have helped fundraising efforts.
So far, Door County Candle Company has raised $800,000 in its "Light to Unite" campaign.
“We stand with our fellow Ukrainians and honor their strength and resilience on this significant day, Ukraine’s Independence Day," owner Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani said in a statement. "The last six months have been heartbreaking to see the devastation occurring in Ukraine. We are grateful for the outpouring of support that has allowed us to donate $800,000 so far, and we will continue our efforts as Ukraine still needs our help.”
Door County Candle Company says it will continue to donate all profits from its Ukraine Candle to Razom for Ukraine.