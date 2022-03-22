Door County candle company receives national attention, thousands of new orders

DOOR COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Company that's making candles to benefit Ukraine is getting overwhelmed with orders.
We first told you about Door County Candle Company. It was featured on World News Tonight With David Muir. Since then, the company has received more than 10,000 additional orders since the middle of last week.
"Our website crashed after we appeared on David Muir, so my husband had two all nighters trying to help the site get back up, which he did. And yes, we’ve got 22,000 orders in the system that we have to pack up and ship. So yeah, it’s been incredible," owner Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani said.
In an interview with WBAY-TV, the business owner said they've hired another candlemaker and added new equipment to speed up the production process.
She said they'll keep making these candles as long as people want to keep buying them to help Ukraine.