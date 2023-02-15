 Skip to main content
Door County Candle Company sells "Hope" for Turkey and Syria earthquake survivors

DOOR COUNTY (WKOW) -- A company that's been selling candles to benefit Ukraine is now selling a candle for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria.

Door County Candle Company's new candle is called Hope.

100% of the profits from sales go to UNICEF, which is focused on helping children and families in the emergency response.

The owner said she felt a need to take action when she first heard about the earthquake.

"I want to do what we can, whenever we can. And so that's kind of when I was like, we need to launch a candle and start raising money for those who need it," store owner Christiana Gorchynski told our Green Bay affiliate.

In just one weekend, the company raised $2,000 for Turkey and Syria.

Their goal is to raise at least $10,000.