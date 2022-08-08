Door County Candle Company trying to hit $1 million in donations for Ukraine

DOOR COUNTY (WKOW) -- Door County Candle Company is trying to meet a $1 million fundraising goal for relief efforts in Ukraine.
The small Wisconsin business, owned by a Ukrainian family, has already raised more than $700,000.
Monday, the company announced it's doubling down on its "Light to Unite" efforts, to reach that goal before Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24.
When news broke of the Ukraine War, Door County Candle Company immediately sprang into action to help.
With hopes of selling a few hundred of its Ukraine candles, the company sold more than 20,000 Ukraine candles in just 2 weeks, more candles than it typically sells in an entire year.
To help meet demand, the company received an outpouring of support from
neighbors and volunteers from miles around who helped clean, label and ship Ukraine candles all over the world.
The company is expanding its “Light to Unite” efforts by now also
donating $5 from every online sale of its traditional yellow Lemongrass and blue Lakeshore 16 oz. candles– the official colors of Ukraine.
Additionally, the company will continue to donate 100% of profits
from its Ukraine candle.