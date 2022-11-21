Downtown Madison Nitty Gritty will remain closed through Thursday after fire

MADISON (WKOW) — The Nitty Gritty restaurant in downtown Madison will be closed through Thursday after a fire in the back parking lot on Sunday.
The announcement comes as an update to the restaurant's previous statement, which only mentioned being closed on Sunday.
Madison officials reported the incident started with a vehicle and dumpster on fire in the back parking lot that spread to the back side of the building's exterior early Sunday morning.
The Middleton and Sun Prairie Nitty Gritty locations will be open as usual Monday through Wednesday, but closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Community members told 27 News they hope the Madison staple can make a comeback.