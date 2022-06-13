 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Downtown apartment fire caused by 'unattended cooking,' death still under investigation

Braxton Place fire scene

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison fire officials have determined what caused a fire at a downtown apartment on Sunday. 

According to Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster, the fire on Braxton Place was caused by "unattended cooking." 

Authorities responded to the apartment complex around 5:40 a.m. to investigate an odor of something burning. Firefighters located one apartment with evidence of a fire that self-extinguished. 

Officials also found a person dead in the apartment. Schuster had no update to this death, as the investigation is ongoing by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office. A previous update from Schuster said the death was not believed to be suspicious. 

