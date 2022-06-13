Downtown apartment fire caused by 'unattended cooking,' death still under investigation

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison fire officials have determined what caused a fire at a downtown apartment on Sunday.
According to Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster, the fire on Braxton Place was caused by "unattended cooking."
Authorities responded to the apartment complex around 5:40 a.m. to investigate an odor of something burning. Firefighters located one apartment with evidence of a fire that self-extinguished.
Officials also found a person dead in the apartment. Schuster had no update to this death, as the investigation is ongoing by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office. A previous update from Schuster said the death was not believed to be suspicious.