Downtown business vacancy rate dropping as Dane County's mask mandate expires

MADISON (WKOW) -- Businesses in downtown Madison are hoping the expiration of Dane County's mask mandate will help them with their bounceback.
Dozens of downtown businesses closed during the pandemic.
Heather Ewing, the vice chair of Madison's Central Business Improvement District, says things are on an upward trend. Ewing says the vacancy rate is going down. It's at 10% right now. Ideally, they'd be at 7%.
Ewing says she thinks not having a mask mandate will be beneficial for businesses.
"It'll allow them to grow their business and to really fulfill their niche versus trying to patrol, 'Can you please put your mask on?'... having people upset at them, things of that nature. So I think there will be a freedom. And also with the warmer weather, I think people are going to be getting out more, spending more, experiencing more," Ewing told 27 News.
Ewing says on State Street there is typically one end that's busier than the other. But right now, she says there's a lot of activity across the entire street.