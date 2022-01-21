Downtown Green Bay hosts Packers pep rally

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- It's expected to be cold for Saturday night's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field, but that's the way many Packers fans want it.
It was cold Friday afternoon, but dozens of Packers fans showed up in downtown Green Bay for a pep rally.
The cold came up when former Packers receiver Antonio Freeman was interviewed at the event.
"People think we're crazy, like, 'You're going to Green Bay. It's single digits.' I'm like, we wouldn't have it any other way," Freeman said.
Team president & CEO Mark Murphy also spoke about the opportunity that's ahead for the team and how much help Packers fans will be.
"This is exciting to have home field advantage, the number one seed. We had it last year but we only had 10,000 fans. Tomorrow, we're going to have 82,000 fans screaming, so we're excited about it," Murphy said.
Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. Saturday.