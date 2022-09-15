Downtown Janesville transformed by Art Infusion murals

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Downtown Janesville was transformed with murals as part of their yearly Art Infusion event.
Five artists from across the U.S. were chosen to create murals, including one from Madison, and now their work is on proud display in the city.
"The River of Life" by Ivan Roque of Miami, FL - Hodge Podge Place (back)
Ivan Roque is a Cuban-American artist who was raised in the inner city of Carol City. He has a passion for the concepts of birth, death, renewal and social struggles.
As part of Art Infusion, he made a 100-foot long mural that features a river with animals and flowers.
"My Pet Park" by Emily Balsley of Madison, WI - St. Mary’s School, 313 E Wall St.
Emily Balsley is a Madison native who works as an illustrator of books, games, puzzles, posters and more.
"My Pet Park" was a temporary, pet-themed interactive piece for families to enjoy. The display featured several mural panels with bright images of everyone's favorite pets and animals.
Untitled by Rick Malt of Detroit, MI - Velocity Motor Sports, 115 N. Jackson St.
Rick Malt is a self-taught artist who lives in Metro Detroit. He works with aerosol and acrylics to explore themes of nature, especially juxtaposing themes like life and death or growth and decay.
He's influenced by the bold lines of graffiti and skateboard graphics and reimagines natural landscapes and what's in them with his unique style.
Untitled by Chris Silva of South Bend, IN - Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main St.
Chris Silva was a part of Chicago's early graffiti and skateboarding scene and played an important role in developing what's now referred to as "street art."
As a self-taught sound artist, Silva likes to combine visual art and sound, and he aims to create visual work that's felt intuitively, much in the same way music is experienced.
Untitled by Paola Delfin of Mexico City, Mexico - Aramark Building, 310 W. Centerway St.
Paola Delfin enjoys involving the public with her art and making it available to everyone. She likes to explore the "human essence" in her art -- inviting people to reflect on their bonds, roots and the world -- and has murals all across the world.
To create her monochromatic mural, she interviewed and photographed locals to capture the Janesville community's ties to farming and agriculture.
The mural is still being completed.