Downtown Madison apartment fire caused by groceries

MADISON (WKOW) — Bags of groceries started a fire inside a downtown apartment in Madison Monday night.
It happened on the 300 block of West Washington Avenue near Henry Street. The person who lives there told firefighters they had just gone grocery shopping and set some bags on the stove. They went back downstairs to move their car and when they got back, the fire alarm was going off.
The occupant believes they may have accidentally bumped the burner knob.
Residents of the apartment building were evacuated. However, firefighters say the automatic fire sprinkler caught the blaze quickly and the fire did not extend beyond the stovetop.