Downtown Madison celebrates Lunar New Year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lions danced in downtown Madison Thursday night to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Madison's Central Business Improvement District hosted the celebration at Lisa Link Peace Park on State Street. The Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association performed a Chinese Lion Dance.
"We're kind of bringing happiness and joy to the community," said the martial arts group's Nelson Ferreira. "We're throwing out some tangerines and the tangerines are supposed to represent good luck, you know, money. And then greens are supposed to also represent fortune and wealth. So the idea is actually spreading the good luck, wealth, prosperity and all of those good things to the whole community."
After the performance at the park, the dancers also visited some businesses on State Street to bless them.
Some businesses on State Street had specials on their products as part of the celebration.