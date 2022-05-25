Downtown Madison hi-rise may close again after safety inspection missed

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison hi-rise building that's structurally compromised may close for a third time after a court-ordered, engineering inspection of supporting columns was not done.
The building at 131 West Wilson Street houses Paisan's restaurant and was closed twice before in recent months by city officials when they deemed it unsafe for occupancy.
The more than 3,000 shoring columns are in the building's parking garage. City officials require frequent inspections of the columns, and a lawsuit against the building's owner, Greg Rice of Executive Management Inc. (EMI), led to a court order for Rice to meet the requirement or face contempt of court with financial penalties.
"This letter shall serve as written notice that you are no longer in compliance with conditions of occupancy outlined in the October 20, 2021 and January 14, 2022 letters allowing reoccupancy of the building located at 131 W Wilson Street. Specifically, you have stated the scheduled May 19, 2022 inspection of the shoring system was not completed," City Building Inspection Kyle Bunnow wrote Wednesday to the building's owner. "You have not provided any information why this inspection was not completed, and have not given any indication this inspection will be completed. As a result, you are no longer compliant with the 14-day interval inspection and monitoring schedule required. Failure to complete the monitoring requirements outlined by your design engineer will result in Building Inspection reposting the building “No Occupancy” and the building to be vacated," Bunnow wrote.
"To prevent this action, ensure the regular inspection and certification of the temporary shores, as specified by your design engineer, is resumed, completed, and provided to me no later than 1:00 pm June 6, 2022. Failure to complete this action will result in the building being reposted “No Occupancy” and the building to be vacated," Bunnow said.
Rice has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.
Rice proposes to demolish the building. In a letter submitted to city officials last week, Rice maintained the building's overall condition has degraded to a point where it's a matter of time before it collapses, as happened with fatal results at a Miami high-rise condominium. He also cited portions of facades collapsing at UW-Madison buildings as a harbinger of what's likely to happen at his building.
Rice also told city officials the temporary, shoring supports have been in place beyond the state-set limit of 180 days.
"The posts cannot hold the building up indefinitely," Rice wrote. "A full or partial collapse will occur in time."
But Bunnow says available data shows the building remains stable. He says state rules on temporary building supports allow for extensions, and Bunnow says the additional time with the devices for this building is prudent.
"We have worked to build layers within this structure to make sure we do not have a collapse or failure," Bunnow says.
Many building tenants have moved out. Both the owner and attorney for anchor tenant Paisan's have yet to respond to requests for comment.
Nicholas Loniello's law firm office remains occupied on the building's twelfth floor. Loniello says he trusts the city's oversight and says Rice's claims about safety are a smokescreen.
"The landlord is trying to muscle me out," Loniello says. Loniello filed a lawsuit last month against EMI, asking for contractually-guaranteed reimbursements of a portion of the investment he's made to improve his office space in the building.
Loniello says he may also ask to join the lawsuit filed earlier by Paisan's owner that prompted the court order.
Rice's proposed demolition plan also includes a sale of the property and the building and development of a taller, mixed-use building.