Downtown Madison home catches fire, damages nearby property

MADISON (WKOW) — A house caught fire downtown Madison early Wednesday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Shortly before 1:40 a.m., firefighters responded to a residence in the area of Fisher and Kenward Street for reports of a fire.
Crews extinguished the fire on the outside of the building, then entered and put out the fire inside.
Madison Fire searched the building and confirmed that nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire.
Madison Fire said that the fire caused heat-related damage to some property nearby. No information was given on the estimated cost of the damages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.