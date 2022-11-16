Downtown Madison Inc. releases 12th annual report on the state of downtown

MADISON (WKOW) — It's been an eventful few years across the country and in the heart of Madison, thanks to COVID-19.
Many shops were closed, university students studied online from their apartments or family homes and many workers saw reduced hours.
As downtown Madison recovers from the pandemic, Downtown Madison Inc. (DMI) released its 12th annual "State of Downtown Madison" report to give the public a snapshot of the district from this past year.
DMI hopes the report will help them best know how to best "sustain, grow and reimagine" downtown in the coming years.
You can read the full report online. Parts of the report are summarized below.
Development & Investment
Downtown Madison had a good year in investment and development, according to DMI.
Over 2,300 residential units have been approved to be built downtown over the last five years, which is about 20% of the units approved throughout the city.
Additionally, the tax base downtown was $3.43 billion, which is up nearly 83% since 2011.
You can see all current, planned and recently completed developments online.
Residents
Downtown Madison is traditionally the stomping ground of students, but DMI says the area's rich culture is drawing in empty nesters and young professionals as well.
Most downtown residents are ages 15-34 (83%), and the next highest demographic is ages 35-54 (7%).
As rent continues to go up, downtown neighborhood associations are trying to make sure the area is a reasonable place to live for everyone.
Housing
Housing grew downtown in 2022, driven by an ongoing demand for apartment units.
Apartment units grew 34% since 2011, with nearly 10,000 units available downtown in 2022.
The costs of homes downtown have gone up by about $100,000 in the last five years, with single family home sales averaging $405,000 (up from $298,000 in 2015) and condos averaging $395,000 (up from $296,000 in 2015).
Retail & Restaurants
The effect of the pandemic makes itself well known in the retail and restaurant industry.
DMI says vacancy rates are still higher than they were before the pandemic.
Foot traffic is still much lower than pre-pandemic levels at key areas downtown. Compared to 2019, foot traffic on State Street is 48% of what it used to be and on King Street it's 47% of what it used to be.
However, DMI says foot traffic is going up— increasing by 104% over the last year— so "restaurants and retail spaces shouldn't have trouble finding customers."
Mobility
DMI says the pandemic also hurt transportation trends downtown, with fewer people driving to the area.
Though there are fewer people downtown in general, other forms of traffic— metro, pedestrian and bike— are up compared to last year.
City planners are working to improve mobility in the downtown area by making new transportation infrastructure, like the Bus Rabid Transit that hopes to reduce travel times and congestion.