Downtown Madison intersection to have overnight lane closures for three nights

MADISON (WKOW) — Lanes of a major intersection in downtown Madison will be closed for the next three nights.
From Wednesday through Saturday morning, lanes at the intersection of South Blair Street, East Wilson Street, Williamson Street and John Nolen Drive will close from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Madison city officials say this is so construction crews can complete concrete joint sealing.
During the closure, only right turns will be allowed, with one exception — drivers can still turn left from Williamson Street to John Nolen Drive.
Madison Metro buses will continue as normal, and bike and pedestrian traffic will be maintained.