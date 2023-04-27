Downtown Madison lane closure expected to impact traffic

MADISON (WKOW) — A lane closure in downtown Madison will impact rush hour traffic starting Friday.
City officials say West Johnson Street, from North Broom Street to State Street, will go down to two lanes. The reduction is long term — it'll be in place until the oLiv building finishes construction in mid-2024.
While the lane reduction is in place, drivers should anticipate travel delays, especially during afternoon rush hour.
Pedestrian traffic will be possible on one side of the street and people will still be able to access homes and businesses in the area.