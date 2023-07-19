Downtown Madison staple may be replaced with luxury apartments, raises affordability concerns

MADISON (WKOW) -- The corner of University Avenue and North Frances Street in downtown Madison could be the next space rebuilt to house students. But, for the community, it doesn't come without concerns.
The Carey Group is developing this project and is proposing 33 "boutique-style" apartment units to take over what's currently the restaurant Vintage. It comes after a recent Urban Design Commission meeting.
In the meeting, developers said they want to offer a "different living experience" for students. They plan to furnish apartments with high-end finishes.
While the space could become home to students, restaurant co-owner Brittany Kraemer said it's already been home to the community for 21 years.
"Our three kids really kind of grew up here. Birthday parties, baby showers, everything, you name it. Two of them work here. So, it really just solidifies family business in welcoming community," Kraemer said.
She said they encourage growth and progression, but said the proposal is just scratching the surface of a much larger issue: affordable housing.
"In my opinion, taking away a modest corner restaurant who is giving back to the community who caters to the young students for 33 luxury boutique apartments is something that is hard for me to wrap my head around," Kraemer said.
Juliana Bennett is the district 2 Alder. She said the proposal will not help achieve affordable housing, but with more people wanting to live in Madison, room has to be made.
"We need to put in as much units as we can in this area. And even if we do that, the rents are still not going to come down," Bennett said. "It kind of feels like regardless of what we do, we're not going to get actual affordable housing without a government subsidy."
She said because Madison is a desirable place to live right now, new units going up are going to be market rate and luxury, not affordable.
Bennett said another concern is losing the environment of downtown Madison and muting local businesses. She said if this project goes through, she is committed to making the change worthwhile to the community.
"It's especially important for this development, where, you know, Vintage is such an iconic location," Bennett said. "With the blue building and the iconic green tiling."
Kraemer said she cannot describe the outpouring of support.
"It's remarkable. Everybody's telling their stories of working here or being here and asking how they can help because it's not just a watering hole on the corner. It's a home to many," she said.
When the project was introduced, Bennett said the Urban Design Commission had "quite a few changes" they were looking for. Before the project can go anywhere, there has to be meetings with the Neighborhood Association then it will go back to the Urban Design Commision and Planning Commission.
Developers of the project declined an interview with 27 News. They said the project is a collaborative effort and they're excited to continue the process with the Neighborhood Association, the Alderperson and city staff.