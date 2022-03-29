Downtown Madison Starbucks workers file petition to unionize

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hourly workers at a Starbucks location in Madison want to unionize.
The employees from the store on East Main Street filed a petition to organize with the National Labor Relations Board.
They want to join a union known as Workers United.
"We've built a lot of support had a lot of conversations where there's been a lot of latent support for unionization, to get better working conditions, better pay definitely exacerbated by the pandemic and rising costs of living," said shift supervisor Lee Marfyak.
The workers expect the labor board to schedule a union vote in about a month or two.
In response, a spokesperson for Starbucks said this in a statement:
"We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we've been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed."