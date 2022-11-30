Downtown Nitty Gritty likely caught fire from 'improperly discarded smoking material'

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison's downtown Nitty Gritty likely caught fire from "improperly discarded smoking materials," the City of Madison Fire Department reported Wednesday.

Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said people were seen smoking in the area several times throughout the day.

Schuster said someone was seen smoking in the area at 12:47 a.m. on November 20. Six minutes later, white smoke began coming from the dumpster.

By 1:07 a.m., the fire was widespread throughout the restaurant.

Initial damage estimates are around $150,000, according to Schuster.