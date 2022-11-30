 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Downtown Nitty Gritty likely caught fire from 'improperly discarded smoking material'

  • Updated
  • 0
Nitty Gritty Fire

Photo Courtesy: Madison Fire Department

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison's downtown Nitty Gritty likely caught fire from "improperly discarded smoking materials," the City of Madison Fire Department reported Wednesday.

Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said people were seen smoking in the area several times throughout the day.

Schuster said someone was seen smoking in the area at 12:47 a.m. on November 20. Six minutes later, white smoke began coming from the dumpster.

By 1:07 a.m., the fire was widespread throughout the restaurant

Initial damage estimates are around $150,000, according to Schuster.