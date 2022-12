MADISON (WKOW) -- The Nitty Gritty restaurant in downtown Madison fully reopened Thursday after a fire in November caused the business to close.

The restaurant announced on Facebook it is fully open for dine-in, carry-out, and delivery after a fire Nov. 20 the Madison Fire Department said was due to smoking materials having been disposed of improperly.

The Nitty Gritty reopened only for carry-out and delivery Dec. 18.