Downtown porch catches fire, likely from 'improperly discarded cigarettes'

MADISON (WKOW) — The porch of a downtown Madison apartment caught fire Thursday evening, according to the City of Madison Fire Department (MFD).
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster says firefighters was called downtown when porch fire triggered a nearby apartment's smoke alarm.
Firefighters arrived to the area of Pinckney Street and East Johnson Street shortly after 5 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire and confirmed that it hadn't spread to the house.
Crews found several cigarette butts in the area, along with leaf litter and debris. An occupant said he was smoking on the porch around two hours before the fire.
MFD believes wind contributed to starting and spreading the fire.