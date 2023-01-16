Dozens confront lawmakers in Richland Center, beg to keep UW-Richland campus open

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- More than a hundred people packed into a small Richland Center room to beg lawmakers for action in the ongoing effort to keep the University of Wisconsin's Richland campus open.
UW System President announced in November that the campus would cease all in-person instruction by summer of 2023, citing low enrollment. Critics have repeatedly fought back against this narrative, claiming that the issue is more about lack of funding and staffing.
Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) heard from dozens of Richland Center community members Monday about the impact the closure will have on the community.
None of the many speakers spoke favorably of the university's decision.
"It's unjust, it's unfair, and it's just not right," UW-Richland sophomore Jackson Kinney said. "The Richland area needs this college."
Kinney and other community members started a petition when news of the closure came last year for university administration to reconsider. So far, the petition, with more than 1,000 signatures, has fallen on deaf ears.
"Listen to all these people, look at the support," Kinney said. "Listen to what our community members and our staff, what our students have to say about UW-Richland. Realize that a mistake was made in announcing its closure."
Both lawmakers in attendance said they were opposed to the campus closure. Sen. Marklein said he spoke on the phone with Rothman after the announcement to express his opposition.
"We discussed the closing, the impact that's going to have locally and, you know, again, I was told about the decision. There wasn't a conversation that we had," Marklein said. "He didn't ask for any input."
Kurtz, whose daughter attended UW-Richland, said he hated to see the campus go, but said it was a "done deal."
However, after hearing so much support for the campus Monday, Kurtz says he plans to attend the next UW-Richland community support meeting on January 26.
The Richland County Board previously passed a resolution voicing their support for the campus. Although, board members and opponents like Linda Gentes say the resolution hasn't been considered.
She and other advocates for the campus and for affordable education say they'll continue fighting even if the issue has to be settled in court.
"We're not going to be silent," Gentes said. "This really matters. And we hope that the world and Wisconsin understand how important this is."