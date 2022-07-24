Dozens go "Over the Edge" to benefit Gilda's Club

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of the 27 News crew rappelled down the side of the Hilton Hotel in Downtown Madison Sunday to raise money for Gilda's Club, an organization that provides free services to families facing cancer.
Lannia Stenz, Executive Director and CEO of Gilda's Club, said free services include emotional support, cancer education and hope for both children and adults.
“We are offering some in-person yoga, guided relaxation, one to one counseling and family counseling,” Stenz said.
Stentz said Sunday's Over the Edge fundraiser is special not only because it raises money for cancer patients, but also because it is symbolic of their journey.
“The toughest part is when you lean back into the harness and you trust it,” Stentz said. “What I've heard from the members who have repelled down the building that are dealing with cancer in their own right is---its very similar to trusting the care that you're getting, whether that's the care in the hospital systems or the care in your life by friends and family, or through Gilda's Club.”
Everyone who went over the edge had to raise $1,000.
Members of the WKOW team included Wake Up Wisconsin's Rebecca Ribely, WKOW's Manager of Marketing and Creative Services Jill Genter, WKOW director Sherry Steinhauer, and WKOW photojournalist Steve Larson.
This was the third year people have braved the 14-story drop to raise money for Gilda's Club.
About 60 people participated in total.