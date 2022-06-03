Dozens march in Madison to end gun violence

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dozens of people marched in Madison Friday night as they showed support for efforts to stop gun violence.
They chanted "Protect kids! Not guns!" and sang as they walked from the Village on Park along South Park Street and over to Penn Park.
Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) organized the action. A spokesperson for the public health agency says gun violence is a public health issue since it can affect anyone's physical and mental health.
"We just want to make sure that people come together, know that we as a public health department, we care, " said PHMDC's Lourdes Shanjani.
The march ended with a rally at Penn Park.