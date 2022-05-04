Dozens of proposals for new name for Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- There are dozens of proposals for a new name for a Madison middle school.
The school district is considering renaming Thomas Jefferson Middle School on Gammon Road.
More than 40 renaming proposals came in from community members. Those include naming the school after Maya Angelou, Charles Darwin or Gaylord Nelson. There are also proposals for the school to retain its current name.
The district committee in charge of this process will consider the proposals in a virtual meeting on Tuesday, May 10 at 5 p.m. The committee will meet again on Tuesday, May 24 at 5 p.m. You can watch the meetings on the Board of Education's YouTube channel.
The middle school's principal formally asked the Board of Education in February to look into renaming the school.