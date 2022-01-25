 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills between 20 and 30
degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Dozens of staff members end tenure with MMSD due to vaccination policy

  • Updated
MMSD

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District shared the numbers of staff members who filed for and were either granted or denied exemption from their vaccine mandate with 27 News.

The numbers are as follows:

  • The total number of those who have filed for a vaccine exemption:  80
  • The number of vaccine exemptions approved:  23
  • The number of vaccination exemptions that were denied:  57
  • The number of staff who after a denial of their vaccine exemption ended up meeting the vaccine requirement:  8
  • Total number of staff who submitted a vaccine mandate exemption which [was] denied, and as a result either resigned, retired or were terminated: 49

This came after Friday marked the final day on the job for staff in the Madison Metropolitan School District who had not met the district's vaccination mandate.

The mandate was passed unanimously by the district's Board of Education back in September.

Under the policy, all district employees had to show they had received the COVID-19 vaccine or applied for a medical or religious exemption by November 1, or they would face termination.