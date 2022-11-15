Dozens of victims deliver heart-wrenching statements at Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- Before Darrell Brooks spends the rest of his life behind bars, he is hearing from victims whose lives he changed forever.
Brooks drove an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade in 2021, killing six people and hurting dozens more. He was convicted of all 76 charges against him, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
Brooks' sentencing hearing began Tuesday. It was delayed for more than an hour after someone called in an anonymous threat to the Waukesha County Courthouse, but resumed after authorities stepped up security.
More than 40 victims are expected to deliver victim impact statements between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Lori Lochen was the first to take the stand.
"In the years ahead, I urge you to carefully consider the sorrow and grief of the Waukesha community and the world at large," Lochen said.
Lochen was hit during the parade while walking with her church. She recounted the excruciating pain and debilitating fear it caused her.
"I turned around and it was only seconds before you hit me square on. I clearly remember feeling the impact. The searing pain of that blow is as clear to me today as it was a year ago," Lochin said.
During this, Brooks rolled his eyes.
Lochen wasn't the only victim hit by the SUV to take the stand. Another victim shared that his entire family suffers from PTSD following the parade tragedy.
"Because of your actions, my children are scared of sirens. Because of your actions, they were scared of red SUVs. Every time they saw one, they cried and hid," he said.
Pain didn't need to be expressed verbally for all victims. A picture drawn by a juvenile victim was also shown at the hearing. It depicted the child lying in the street after being hit by an SUV.
Perhaps the most heart-wrenching statements came from those who lost loved ones.
The brother of Tamara Durand, a Dancing Granny who died, said he is haunted by that horrible November tragedy--day and night.
"November looms as a ground zero day in the story of my life, as I know it does in the lives of so many others," he said.
The son of Leonna Owen, another Dancing Granny who lost her life, also took the stand. He criticized Brooks' lack of remorse throughout the trial and at the hearing.
"There is not a human with a soul on this planet who could snuff that light out... Who could steal Leonnna from this world... and have a clear conscience," he said.
Jane Kulich's daughter said she still to this day cannot believe her mother was murdered at a parade.
"I have never felt this level of heartache for myself or for my kids," she said.
Dozens of others took the stand Tuesday, each pouring their hearts out.
The sentencing hearing is expected to continue Wednesday, when Judge Jennifer Dorow will make her final decision.
Brooks said he will have nine people speak for him Wednesday.