Drain Campaign reminds boaters, anglers to protect Wisconsin waters from invasive species

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking boaters and anglers to protect the state's waters from invasive species.
The DNR uses its yearly "Drain Campaign" to remind people who go out on the water to drain their livewells and fish buckets before they leave boat launches and fishing access points. Boaters should also pull the drain plugs from their boats and tip their motor straight up and down to drain any local water before leaving.
According to the DNR, draining helps prevent the spread aquatic invasive species. For example, it prevents spreading microscopic zebra mussel larvae and the fish disease viral hemorrhagic septicemia.
Boat inspectors will be at boat launches over the weekend statewide to promote draining, and they'll be handing out blue boat towels that say "Drain Your Catch."
The DNR also reminds boaters and anglers to remove all aquatic life from their boat after use and to never move plants or live fish away from a waterbody.
Additionally, anglers should only use leftover minnows if they'll be used as bait on the same body of water. All unwanted bait should be thrown in the trash.