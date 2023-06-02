 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from 10:00 AM CDT until 11:00 PM CDT
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington,
Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Drain Campaign reminds boaters, anglers to protect Wisconsin waters from invasive species

  • Updated
  • 0
Fishing generic MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking boaters and anglers to protect the state's waters from invasive species.

The DNR uses its yearly "Drain Campaign" to remind people who go out on the water to drain their livewells and fish buckets before they leave boat launches and fishing access points. Boaters should also pull the drain plugs from their boats and tip their motor straight up and down to drain any local water before leaving.

According to the DNR, draining helps prevent the spread aquatic invasive species. For example, it prevents spreading microscopic zebra mussel larvae and the fish disease viral hemorrhagic septicemia.

Boat inspectors will be at boat launches over the weekend statewide to promote draining, and they'll be handing out blue boat towels that say "Drain Your Catch."

The DNR also reminds boaters and anglers to remove all aquatic life from their boat after use and to never move plants or live fish away from a waterbody.

Additionally, anglers should only use leftover minnows if they'll be used as bait on the same body of water. All unwanted bait should be thrown in the trash. 

Tags

Recommended for you