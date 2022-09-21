Dress up and join the party: Disney Junior Live On Tour coming to Madison, Milwaukee

MADISON (WKOW) -- Disney Junior is on the road for the return of Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza.
The 80-city tour launched earlier this month. Executive producer Jonathan Shank says this year's tour is bigger than ever.
"This show is really amazing and unique because in addition to Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Puppy Dog Pals and Doc McStuffins. We're also introducing Spidey and His Amazing Friends to the show," Shank said. "That brings a whole other level of production and skill level."
The show will feature some Cirque-level acrobatics, which Shank says isn't something you see that often at shows for young kids.
"I really credit the creative team and Disney for being so open to being able to showcase this," he said.
Of course, the performers will be dressed up, but families are also encouraged to come decked out in their favorite costumes.
"I'm so happy to be bringing families back together into the theater and hopefully everybody can take a little bit of that positivity and sprinkle it into the world," said Shank.
Disney Junior Live On Tour comes to Madison on Sept. 30 and Milwaukee on Oct. 1. Tickets are still available for both shows.