Drier and milder start to the workweek

MADISON (WKOW) - After a cool, damp Mother's Day, sunnier skies will quickly warm us today.
Temperatures climb to the low 70s under mostly sunny skies today. We'll only fall to the upper 40s tonight with mostly clear conditions continuing.
Much warmer Tuesday in the upper 70s with a shower or two possible in the afternoon and evening along another cold front, causing temperatures to drop back to the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday.
We'll be in the mid 70s Thursday with shower and storm chances returning late-day Thursday, with a higher chance for rain Thursday night through Friday. Highs drop to the 60s to end the workweek before drying off this weekend in the low 70s.