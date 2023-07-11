'Drive a Bus' event aims to address staffing shortage in Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- On Tuesday, you have an opportunity to learn how to drive a school bus.
The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District is holding a "Drive a Bus" event with the goal of recruiting more bus drivers for the upcoming school year.
Officials are hoping to hire five to eight more bus drivers.
Anyone interested in learning to drive a bus is encouraged to attend the event.
Jerrud Rossing, Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Assistant Superintendent of Operations, said he's hoping it will ease the concerns some people have when it comes to driving a school bus and perhaps get them a job right on the spot.
"One of the things that we constantly hear is, 'oh, I don't think I would be a good bus driver. That school bus is really, really big,' and really concerned about like, 'I don't even want to try it,' so we thought that this would be a great opportunity for individuals to just come out, try it to see what it really feels like to sit in a seat of a school bus," Rossing said.
In addition to test driving a bus, people can ask questions, get interviewed, and perhaps even get hired on the spot.
"We are looking for a number of bus drivers for the upcoming school year, and this way is an opportunity for us to get in contact without them needing to go online to fill out an application. They can do it right there. We're doing on site interviews, collecting information," Rossing said.
Starting wages for bus drivers in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District are $24/hr., depending on experience.
The event will be at the MCPASD Transportation Center on 3180 Deming Way in Middleton from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Anyone interested in applying should contact the district at 608-291-7640.
This is the first time the district has held an event like this.