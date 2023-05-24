Driver, 2-year-old passenger injured in reckless driving crash in Monona

MONONA (WKOW) -- Police say a man driving recklessly in Monona Wednesday evening crashed, seriously injuring himself and a 2-year-old passenger.
In a release, police say an officer saw a driver speeding on Monona Drive at around 5:40 p.m. The driver drove against traffic and turned onto Nicholas Road. They say the driver lost control and crashed into a fire hydrant, utility pole and a tree before stopping in the front yard of a home on Nicholas Road.
Police say the car contained a man and a 2-year-old passenger. They were both taken to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the driver is a 25-year-old Milton man. They say they are referring charges of reckless driving causing great bodily harm against him.
Chief Brian Chaney says no one outside of the car was hurt. He says the driver and the toddler are not related, and that the driver was taking care of the toddler at the time of the crash.