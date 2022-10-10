Driver arrested after hitting 9-year-old with a car in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police arrested a driver after a child was hit by a car and killed last month.
JPD Lt. Ratzlaff said Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville was arrested on a charge of operating without a license causing death. A formal criminal charge has not been filed, according to online court records.
Ratzlaff reported Violante was stopped at a stop sign on Prairie Avenue at its intersection with East Memorial. At the same time, a nine-year-old boy was walking west on East Memorial. Ratzlaff says Violante didn't see the boy enter the street as she made a right turn onto East Memorial.
The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is helping with the investigation and has provided "technology and personnel to document any possible blind spots based on how the driver was seated in the driver’s seat," said Ratzlaff.
According to JPD, there is no evidence to indicate Violante was driving recklessly or that speed was a factor. Lt. Ratzlaff says the vehicle did have illegally tinted windows.
Ratzlaff says Violante has been cooperating with the investigation.