Driver arrested after speeding through grocery store parking lot, narrowly missing pedestrians

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man has been arrested after police said he was speeding through a grocery store parking lot while his passenger was inside getting him a birthday cake.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to the HyVee in the 3800 block of E. Washington Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Monday.
Authorities deployed a tire-deflating device, but the driver still tried to speed away with three deflated tires.
The store had to be put on lockdown during the incident.
Eventually, police said he pulled over for a passenger who had been inside the store buying him a birthday cake.
Charles C. Hannon, 36, was arrested on charges of OWI and second-degree endangering safety.