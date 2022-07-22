Driver arrested for 5th OWI on Beltline, open aerosol cans found in vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) — A driver was arrested for a fifth-offense OWI following a crash on the Beltline Thursday evening.
Madison Police Department PIO Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to an off-ramp of westbound Fish Hatchery Road shortly after 10 p.m.
One vehicle was "badly damaged" in the crash.
Officers found open canisters of aerosol dusters inside the vehicle.
The driver, identified as Tyler S. Boyes, 34, was taken to the hospital and later transported to the Dane County Jail.
Boyes was arrested for a fifth-offense OWI and a probation violation.