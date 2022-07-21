Driver arrested for 6th OWI after crashing into tree on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — A 33-year-old man was arrested for his sixth OWI after crashing into a tree on Madison's east side Tuesday afternoon.
Madison Police Department PIO Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to North Thompson Drive at Homewood Circle around noon for a truck that went off the road and struck a tree.
An off-duty officer from another jurisdiction came across the crash site and assisted until officials with the Madison Fire Department (MFD) and Madison Police Department arrived.
Responders with MFD administered a dose of Narcan to the driver. He was hurt in the crash, but is expected to be okay.
Fryer said banking cards belonging to several different people were found in the truck.
The driver, identified as Christopher D. Joles, 33, was arrested on a number of charges, including sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, credit card theft and operating while revoked and bail jumping.