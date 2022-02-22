Driver cited for alcohol in rig after semi's crash into Belleville home

BELLEVILLE (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin State Patrol spokesperson says the driver of a semi-truck that crashed into the kitchen of a Belleville home and narrowly missed the four family members inside has received traffic citations, including one involving alcohol.
Belleville Fire Department officials say it was fortunate the truck's tractor-trailer had no load when it barreled into the home at 424 North Harrison Street February 4. Even with a lighter vehicle, the home was heavily damaged and the family is currently displaced.
"We'd walk across the street, catch up with each other," neighbor Tom Lamboley says. "Not sure where they are but they're great people. Hopefully they come back."
State Patrol Spokesperson Jennifer Fedie says the driver of the semi-truck was Kim Larson, 67. Fedie says there's no indication Larson was debilitated by a medical emergency.
"At this time, investigators have not found any medical conditions that factored into this crash," Fedie tells 27 News.
"Two citations have been issued to Kim Larson for inattentive driving and open intoxicants in a commercial motor vehicle. Further enforcement action may be possible, pending test results," Fedie says.
Fedie says results of testing for Larson's blood alcohol level at the time of the crash will likely not be available until at least April. She says Larson maintains his driver's license.
27 News has been unable to reach Larson for comment on the enforcement against him.
Authorities say the crash took place just before 6:30 a.m. Larson's employer says he was travelling to Cambridge and was scheduled to pick up a load of grain.
Online court records show Larson was cited for speeding in a semi-truck in 2020.
Lamboley says he's a retired truck driver who believed driver fatigue was not a factor in the crash. But he did think a heart attack or stroke were possible causes.
Lamboley says he remains relieved his neighbors were not seriously hurt, and that his home also escaped the big rig's path over a street's median, off the road and through snow cover.
"Another 250, 300 hundred feet, it could have been me."