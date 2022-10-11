Driver cited for traveling 30 mph above speed limit in Madison school zone

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say they cited a man going over 30 miles an hour faster than the speed limit in a school zone Monday morning.
MPD officer Ryan Kimberley said the incident happened while an officer with the Traffic Enforcement Safety Team was monitoring a school zone on Mineral Point Road and South Segoe Road. Kimberley said crossing guards and students were around.
The driver was spotted going 52 miles per hour. The speed limit in the school zone is 20 mph.
The officer stopped the driver, who was cited for speeding and driving while suspended. Kimberley said he was taken to Dane County Jail for bail jumping cases.