Driver could be charged in 3-vehicle crash that killed Wisconsin man

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- The driver of a semitruck may be charged in a deadly crash that happened in Big Flats on Aug. 31.
Adams County Sheriff Brent York said the crash happened at the intersection of Wisconsin Highway 13 and County Highway C.
When deputies arrived, they found three vehicles involved, including a semitruck and trailer on its side.
Zachary Kleinschmidt, 27, of Fort Atkinson, was the driver of the semi. He was flown to a hospital.
The drivers and a passenger of the other two vehicles were transported by ambulance.
Gregory Plecha, 76, of Arkdale, was the lone passenger of one of the vehicles involved. He later died from his injuries.
According to York, Kleinschmidt was driving the semi westbound on County Highway C when he failed to stop at a stop sign, crossing the intersection and hitting the other two vehicles.
The case has been sent to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charging Kleinschmidt with homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.