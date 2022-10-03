 Skip to main content
Driver crashes into barn in Town of Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) --A man is dead following a crash in the Town of Sun Prairie Sunday night.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said emergency crews responded to State Highway 19 near Prospector Lane at about 9:30 p.m. They were told a vehicle crashed into a barn.

According to Lt. Jessamy Torres, investigators believe a vehicle was driving northbound on Prospector Lane at a high rate of speed when it crossed State Highway 19 and hit a barn. 

The 37-year-old man who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Authorities blocked traffic in the area for a little over two hours while they investigated and cleared the scene. The roadway was back open by midnight. 

The driver's identity has not been released at this time. 

