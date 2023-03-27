Driver follows woman throughout Madison, to police station parking lot

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say a woman drove to one of its stations to get help Saturday because she was being followed by another driver.
Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a woman drove to the Midtown Police District just before midnight to get help.
She told police she first encountered the other driver near Cypress Way on the city's south side, then the driver followed her to the parking lot of the Midtown District.
While in the parking lot, Fryer said the suspect made a "throat-slitting motion" toward the victim.
Officers tried to stop the suspect, but she drove away. Another law enforcement agency eventually made contact with the suspect, who crashed in their jurisdiction.
Fryer said probable cause was drafted for disorderly conduct and eluding.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.