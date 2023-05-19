Driver has 'life-threatening' injuries after crashing car into Yahara River

MCFARLAND (WKOW) — A driver has is fighting for their life after crashing their car into a segment of the Yahara River in McFarland Friday morning. Investigators say they still don't know what happened.
McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin says officers were dispatched just after 9:30 a.m. to a report of a car in the river. When they arrived, they found a car with one occupant submerged and flipped over in the body of water.
Kaylee McFadin lives nearby and heard all of the commotion.
"I had my window open and I heard a bunch of sirens coming down Farwell right here, which is right across from me," McFadin said. "That's when I was like 'something's not right.'"
Authorities quickly pulled the driver from the vehicle and rushed them to the hospital. Chapin says they had life-threatening injuries.
Chapin still doesn't know what happened.
"At this point, we're really early in the investigation," Chapin said. "So, investigators are going to be working with individuals if anybody has information as to what occurred."
Chapin says they're interviewing witnesses and checking surveillance in the area. They also searched the river with divers and drones to make sure no one else was inside the vehicle.
There's still no word on the current condition of the driver.
McFadin says it's a day she'll never forget.
"I hope that everybody's okay," McFadin said. "I mean, I've lived here for a couple of years and I just knew that that noise and the commotion wasn't really like how it is around here."