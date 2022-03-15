Driver hospitalized after being pulled from burning vehicle on Raymond Road in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison Fire Department spokesperson says one person was hospitalized after a crash on Raymond Road near Gilbert Road.
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses called the fire department, that a car had hit a tree. While firefighters responded, bystanders tried to pull the driver from the car. Those attempts failed, but firefighters got to the scene, pulled the driver out and put out the fire.
The fire department spokesperson did not have an update on the victim's condition.
Madison Police Department is investigating the crash. Officers were blocking traffic, as they gather more information at the scene.