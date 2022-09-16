Driver in deadly 2021 Town of Dunn crash takes plea

TOWN OF DUNN (WKOW) -- The man accused of a deadly crash in September 2021 pleaded guilty in Dane County Court Wednesday to one of three felony charges in exchange for the others being dropped.
Eric Ignarski, 40, entered a guilty plea to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Prosecutors dismissed the 2nd-degree reckless homicide and homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC charges against him.
After the court accepted Ignarski's guilty plea, the judge ordered his bail to be revoked.
A criminal complaint stated Ignarski was behind the wheel of his Toyota Camry the night of September 11, traveling down US Highway 51 in the Town of Dunn when he drifted across the center line. He crashed head-on into a Hyundai on the other side of the road. The driver of the Hyundai died.
Data recovered from his car after the crash showed he was going as fast as 108 miles per hour, according to prosecutors, and a blood draw showed Ignarski had a blood alcohol level of 0.248, more than three times the legal limit to drive.
Court records show Ignarski will be sentenced in November.