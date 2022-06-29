Driver killed in crash on Highway 61 near Boscobel

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- One man died after a crash Wednesday morning near Boscobel.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman says a car crossed the centerline at a curve in the road and hit a semi on Highway 61 near Peer Road.
Dreckman says 33-year-old Nathan Williams of rural Glen Haven was driving the car. The sheriff says Williams' toddler son was in the backseat. Both were taken to the hospital. Sheriff Dreckman says Williams died there.
Dreckman says the toddler had been restrained in a child safety seat. He says it appears Williams was not wearing a seat belt.
The semi driver was not hurt.