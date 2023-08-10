Driver killed in motorcycle crash in Janesville identified

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Janesville Sunday night, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Police say it happened around 6:53 p.m. Police were called for a crash between a motorcycle and a truck at the intersection of Center Avenue and Burbank Avenue. They say the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were driving southbound when they crashed into the truck.
Police say the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were hurt and taken to Mercy Hospital, where the driver died from their injuries. The status of the passenger and the truck driver are still unknown.
On Thursday, the Rock County Medical Examiner identified the person who died as Dennis L. Demrow, 62, of Janesville.
Demrow was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Sunday. He died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.
Officials say the crash is under investigation.