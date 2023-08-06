Driver killed in motorcycle crash in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Janesville Sunday night, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Police say it happened around 6:53 p.m. Police were called for a crash between a motorcycle and a truck at the intersection of Center Avenue and Burbank Avenue. They say the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were driving southbound when they crashed into the truck.
Police say the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were hurt and taken to Mercy Hospital, where the driver died from their injuries. The status of the passenger and the truck driver are still unknown.
Officials say the incident is under investigation, and the name of the driver will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s office later on.