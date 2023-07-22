Driver of stolen car crashes into Madison home

MADISON (WKOW) -- A teen driving a stolen car crashed into a home on Madison's west side Saturday morning.
The Shorewood Hills Police Department reports the Dane County Sheriff's Office got a report about the car being stolen in the Town of Windsor at 7:10 a.m. Less than an hour later, at 7:49 a.m., 17-year-old Keja Schreiber crashed into a home at the intersection of Cheyenne Trail and S. Hill Drive.
SHPD reports Schreiber was going more than 70 miles per hour in the residential area.
An SHPD officer saw her speeding and matched the car to the stolen vehicle in the Town of Windsor as Schreiber was headed west on Mineral Point Road. In a release, police said an officer turned on his lights and sirens and tried to pull Schreiber over, but she sped up and kept driving.
The officer told 27 News Schreiber made a U-turn at the intersection of Whitney Way and started going east Mineral Point Road, and the officer followed her. Schreiber drove on several streets in the University Hill Farms Neighborhood before crashing.
Police said no one was inside the home Schreiber hit. The car narrowly missed a woman who was sitting on a bench outside, but police said no one got hurt.
Authorities arrested Schreiber and said she will face several tentative charges.