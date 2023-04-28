 Skip to main content
Driver of truck hit by train in Juneau Co. 'never saw' it coming

Juneau County Sheriff's Office

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WKOW) — A man was taken to the hospital by med-flight after his truck was hit by a train in Juneau County Wednesday, according to Sheriff Andrew Zobal. 

Zobal said deputies and the New Lisbon Police Department responded to a report of a crash between a train and truck around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A caller reported the crash happened at a private railroad crossing on State Highway 12/16 east of Camp Douglas. 

First responders found the truck and trailer significantly damaged and in a ditch. The driver was conscious and already out of the truck when authorities arrived.

Zobal said the driver told authorities he hadn't slowed down because he never saw the train. 

