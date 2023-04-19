Driver seriously hurt after crash involving stolen car

MADISON (WKOW) — A woman has serious injuries after a stolen car crashed into her car on Saturday.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the crash happened on Mineral Point Road and D'onofrio Drive.
The people inside the stolen vehicle ran, and Fryer said officers found a stolen gun inside the car.
The woman hit was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.